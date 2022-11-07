Lunar eclipse on November 8: Everything you need to know, India timings, how to watch

The total lunar eclipse on November 8 will be the last one for the next three years. After this, the next lunar eclipse takes place in March 2025. But, we will continue to see partial lunar eclipses during that time. Thankfully, this lunar eclipse will be visible in India as well. Here is everything you need to know about the lunar eclipse and how to watch it.

What time is the lunar eclipse?

The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST on November 8, with total eclipse starting at 3.46 PM IST, according to the Indian government’s Ministry of Earth Science. Totality, the stage of the eclipse when the Moon is fully in the Earth’s shadow, will end at 5.12 PM IST and the partial phase of the eclipse will end at 6.19 PM IST.

Is the total lunar eclipse visible in India?

According to the Indian government’s Ministry of Earth Science, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress at the time of moonrise in Eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata and Guwahati. But for other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, totality would have ended by the time of Moonrise. However partial eclipse will be visible in most other Indian cities.

How to livestream the lunar eclipse?

If you are in a part of the country where you won’t be able to view the Moon, don’t worry. You can catch the solar eclipse from any of the live streams below. The Virtual Telescope Project is run by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi and will offer views of the eclipse from various international locations. The livestream will start at 3 PM IST and you can view it below.

Time and Date will host a livestream of the Moon starting at 2.30 PM tomorrow. The time and timezone website’s livestream will show views of the lunar eclipse, including totality, while also highlighting the various phases of the eclipse. You can watch it below.

The Lowell Observatory in Arizona, in the United States, will live stream the lunar eclipse starting at 3 PM IST. The livestream will feature live commentary from moon expert John Compton and historian Kevin Schindler. You can watch it at the link below.

How does a lunar eclipse happen?

As the Moon orbits, the Earth and the Earth orbits the Sun, sometimes, the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon, which is what we refer to as a lunar eclipse. When that happens, the Earth partially or completely blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon. This causes a shadow on the Moon’s surface.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

There are two kinds of lunar eclipses—total and partial. A partial lunar eclipse happens a part of the Moon enters the Earth’s shadow. During partial eclipses, Earth’s shadow usually appears very dark on the side of the Moon. But what people see from Earth depends on how the Sun, Earth and Moon align.

A total lunar eclipse, on the other hand, happens when the Sun and Moon are on exactly opposite sides of our planet. But even though the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, some sunlight still reaches the Moon, making it appear red. The moon appears red during a full lunar eclipse for the same reason why the sky appears blue to us. The sun’s light passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, where the blue light is scattered in all directions due to its short wavelength. This allows redder light to pass through and reflect off the Moon.