Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Updates: Watch the last total lunar eclipse for three years

The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho, with the reddish color caused by it passing into the shadow of the Earth. A Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours _ the farther west, the better _ and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Today’s total lunar eclipse will be the last one for the next three years. The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM IST on November 8, with totality starting at 3.46 PM IST. Totality refers to the stage of the eclipse when the Moon is fully in the Earth’s shadow. Totality will end at 5.12 PM IST while the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 PM IST.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon, partially or completely blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. This causes a shadow on the Moon’s surface, which is what we see from Earth.

During a total solar eclipse, some sunlight will still reach the Moon. This light will pass through the Earth’s atmosphere, where blue light will be scattered in all directions due to a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering. This allows the redder light to pass through and reflect off the Moon, causing it to appear reddish during the eclipse.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, during moonrise in the Eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata and Guwahati, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress. But for other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, totality would have ended by the time of Moonrise. You can watch a livestream of the eclipse below.