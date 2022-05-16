Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: Everything to know about today’s eclipse, visibility, timing, etc

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Today Live Updates: The first lunar eclipse of 2022 has begun. It will be over by 12.30 in the afternoon IST, and this is also called a ‘Supermoon’ and a Blood Moon as well. The reason is that moon will look bigger than usual and will take on a reddish colour.
A ‘Supermoon’ is a full moon, but when the moon appears to be bigger than usual. During an eclipse, the moon takes on a reddish colour due to the ‘Rayleigh scattering effect. This is because the Earth totally blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, but since red light has a longer wavelength some of it can still reach the satellite.
The ‘reddish tinge’ is more pronounced when there is more dust in the sky, according to NASA. The total lunar eclipse has begun and while it is not visible in India, there are livestream links available where one can view the event. The eclipse is visible in the eastern half of the United States and all of South America. We have embedded the NASA live stream below:
Take a look at how stunning the Moon looks in Brazil. This picture captures the eclipse in action and you can see the Earth's shadow on the Moon
A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, resulting in a total blocking of sunlight reaching the moon. But this also ensures that the moon takes on a reddish hue. In fact, this lunar eclipse is also called a 'Blood Moon' given how prominent the colour red is. You can see in the picture above, the moon is already red in Los Angelese.
So why does the Moon turn red? Well it is because of the 'Rayleigh scattering' effect. Only the red light which has a longer wavelength is able to travel to the moon as the Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight during the eclipse. NASA notes that the 'more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear.'
The Lunar eclipse is not visible in India. But as we've pointed out there are livestream channels to watch the event. Of course, the best one is from NASA, the US space agency. We have embedded the link on top below. NASA is streaming the event live from various locations where the eclipse is visible.