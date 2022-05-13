Lunar Eclipse 2022 Date, Timings in India: How to watch the Lunar Eclipse next week

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Following the first partial solar eclipse of the year, we are now nearing the first lunar eclipse of 2022. This lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, will be visible from various parts of the Earth. The eclipse is set to occur on May 15 and 16 this year.

Ahead of the eclipse, here’s all you need to know about it.

When will the eclipse occur?

The first lunar eclipse of 2022 is set to occur this weekend, which is May 15 and May 16. As per Indian time, the eclipse will occur at 7:02 am IST on the morning of May 16 and will end at 12:20 in the afternoon. However, the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India.

How to watch the lunar eclipse

If you are unable to watch the eclipse from your area due to any reason, you can watch the same live by visiting the official NASA website. NASA will also be live-streaming the event on its social media platforms and the official YouTube Channel.

Other Details

A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan takes place when the moon and the Sun are on the exact opposite sides of the Earth, resulting in a complete blockage of sunlight on the moon. Basically, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

This year, the lunar eclipse will also cause what is popularly known as the ‘Blood Moon’ phenomena. During a Blood Moon, a reddish tint is visible on the surface of the moon, which gives it a unique appearance.

The May 16 lunar eclipse will be the first of two lunar eclipses set to take place this year. The second one will take place on November 8.