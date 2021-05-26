Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE Updates: It will be a Super Blood Moon tonight

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live: Check out live updates from the rare total lunar eclipse and supermoon event. (File)

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Today Live Updates: The Moon will be the closest to Earth on May 26 and will hence, mark the largest full Moon appearance of the year, also known as the Super Moon. However, the supermoon of May 26, 2021, is even more special as it also coincides with this year’s only total lunar eclipse, which is the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. The two celestial events are taking place together and this is also called as a Super Blood Moon.

What exactly will you see on May 26?

Since it is a supermoon, which is essentially a Full Moon at its closest point to Earth, we will be seeing a larger Full Moon than usual. However, since it is also a total lunar eclipse on the same day, we will be later seeing the Moon in its glowy red tone. So this is a Super Blood Moon.

The red colour comes from the Earth blocking out most of the Sun’s light from reaching the moon and filtering out the remaining light to give the Moon its glowy red ‘total lunar eclipse’ shade.

Who can watch the Total Lunar Eclipse?

This year’s first total lunar eclipse will start at 2:17 pm as per Indian Standard Timing (IST) and be visible until 7:19 pm. While observers all over the world will be able to view the Supermoon throughout the night if the sky is clear, the eclipse will be visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and Americas

The lunar eclipse, NASA says, will be more difficult to observe. The partial eclipse, which is when the moon moves into and out of Earth’s shadow will be visible from India, Nepal, western China, Mongolia, and eastern Russia just after the Moon rises in the evening. But India will not get to see the total eclipse.