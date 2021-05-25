scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Important facts, questions answered about the May 26 Super blood Moon

Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) 2021: The first total lunar eclipse in two years is set to take place on May 26 and it will be a Super blood moon. It will also be visible from some parts of the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian ocean.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: May 25, 2021 12:51:34 pm
lunar eclipse, lunar eclipse live, lunar eclipse live stream, total lunar eclipse 2021, lunar eclipse live stream online, blood moon 2021 live stream, lunar eclipse may 2021 live stream, lunar eclipse 2021 in india, lunar eclipse 2021 time in india, Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live Streaming: This year’s first total lunar eclipse will start at 2:17 am as per Indian Standard Timing (IST) and be visible until 7:19 pm ( Image source : File)

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Sky gazers will witness a super-celestial event as a total lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021, which is tomorrow. This phenomenon is also known as a Super Blood Moon as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange in colour and since it is a full moon, the satellite will appear really big as well.

This is the first total Lunar Eclipse taking place in over two years. The last time a total lunar eclipse took place was in January 21, 2019.

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocks the sun’s rays from directly reaching the satellite. The moon is fully in the Earth’s shadow and this is why it is a total lunar eclipse.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Total Lunar Eclipse on May 26, 2021: Where all is it visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and America. It will also be visible from some parts of the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian ocean. Those in eastern Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii are the lucky ones as they will be able to witness both the total and the partial eclipse.

According to NASA’s website, the total eclipse will be visible near moonset timing in the western continental United States, Canada, Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, southern Chile and Argentina. Along the Asian Pacific Rim, the total eclipse will be visible just after moonrise, states the space agency.

In India, the total eclipse will not be visible. Only the partial eclipse, “which takes place as the Moon moves into and out of Earth’s shadow” will be visible in parts of Eastern India, Nepal, western China, Mongolia, and eastern Russia.

Is there a livestream for the Lunar eclipse?

Though the total lunar eclipse will not be visible in India, we can still watch the event. Various YouTube channels are set to stream live footage of the total lunar eclipse and have already set up a countdown to the event. This year’s first total lunar eclipse will start at 2:17 pm as per Indian Standard Timing (IST) and be visible until 7:19 pm. The Dateandtime website has also setup a livestream for the same. NASA has not yet announced a livestream.  The eclipse’s total duration is three hours and the total phase when the Moon gets completely blocked will be around 15 minutes.

Read more |Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, timings and where to watch the Blood Moon on May 26

Why is this Lunar eclipse a ‘Blood Moon’ and a ‘Super Moon’?

This is a Super Blood Moon, where the moon appears reddish orange in colour and really big as well. It is big because this is a full moon and the satellite is closest to Earth. However, NASA also says that not all Supermoons are Blood moons or red in appearance, because an eclipse is not taking place at the same time in all cases. But this one is different.

According to NASA’s page on the Blood Moon of May 26, “sunlight bends and scatters as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere,” and during a lunar eclipse, this filtered sunlight makes it way to through the Earth’s atmosphere, and does reach the lunar surface.

“The eclipsed Moon is dimly illuminated by red-orange light left over from all of the sunsets and sunrises occurring around the world at that time. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear,” explains the page.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x