Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date, Timings: What it is, when will it happen and where you can watch it in India

Lunar Eclipse 2021: This year’s first total lunar eclipse will start at 2:17 am as per Indian Standard Timing (IST) and be visible until 7:19 pm ( Image source : File)

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date and Time: Sky gazers will be able able to see a total lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021. This phenomenon is also called Blood Moon as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange. It is important to note that the total lunar eclipse is taking place for the first time since January 21, 2019.

The total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sun’s rays from directly reaching the Moon. In contrast, the solar eclipse takes place when the moon comes between the Earth and the sun to cast a shadow on the Earth blocking the rays of the Sun.

Total Lunar Eclipse on May 26, 2021

The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 is set to take place on May 26. The lunar eclipse will be visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and America. It will also be visible from some parts of the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian oceans. It is important to note that the eclipse will not be visible in India. This year’s first total lunar eclipse will start at 2:17 am as per Indian Standard Timing (IST) and be visible until 7:19 pm.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

A Lunar eclipse only occurs at Full Moon. This is when the Moon passes through some portion of Earth’s shadow which is composed of two cone-shaped components. The outer shadow is a zone where the Earth blocks part of the Sun’s rays from reaching the Moon while the inner or umbral shadow is a zone where the Earth blocks all direct sunlight from reaching the Moon.