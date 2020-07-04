Lunar Eclipse 2020 LIVE Updates: Timings and more about July 5 penumbral lunar eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020 LIVE Updates: Timings and other details of July 5 penumbral lunar eclipse. REUTERS/Jon Nazca Lunar Eclipse 2020 LIVE Updates: Timings and other details of July 5 penumbral lunar eclipse. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today Live Updates: This is the third lunar eclipse of 2020. It will take place in India on July 5 according to timeanddate.com. For people in India, the penumbral lunar eclipse may not be visible as it will take place in the day time. This will make it difficult for Indians to view the moon.

Countries that will be able to observe the phenomenon clearly are South/West Europe, parts of Africa, parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. Similar to the last two lunar eclipses this one will also be penumbral lunar eclipse. Notably, all eclipse will be penumbral. The next lunar eclipse will take place between November 29 to November 30.

The lunar eclipse of July 5 will begin at 8:37 AM IST and will end at 11:22 AM IST. The eclipse will reach its peak at 9:59 AM IST. The livestream of the penumbral lunar eclipse will be available on YouTube channels including Sloohand and the Virtual Telescope website. To view the moon you will not need any special equipment to witness the phenomenon unlike Solar Eclipse.