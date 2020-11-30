Lunar Eclipse 2020 LIVE Updates: The last Lunar Eclipse of 2020 takes place today

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today Live Updates: Today we will witness the fourth and the final lunar eclipse of 2020. However, people in India will not be able to view today’s penumbral lunar eclipse as it is below the horizon and will take place in the day time. The lunar eclipse will start at 1:02 PM IST and end at 5:23 PM IST according to timeanddate.com.
This lunar eclipse will be visible in many parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic. Similar to the last three eclipses this one will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse. To recall, the first lunar eclipse of 2020 took place on January 10, followed by the second one on June 5 and then the third one on July 5.
The lunar eclipse will begin at 1:02 PM IST and will end at 5:23 PM IST. It will its peak at 3:14 PM IST. The livestream of the penumbral lunar eclipse will be available on YouTube channels, including Sloohand and the Virtual Telescope website. To view the moon you will not need any special equipment to witness the phenomenon.
Yes. Completely. Unlike a solar eclipse which can cause eye damage if you look at it directly, a lunar eclipse is totally safe to view. You don't need any fancy equipment for this and if the lunar eclipse is visible in your part of the world, you will be able to see it with the naked eye. However, if you have a telescope then that will always make watching the eclipse a better experience.
Thanks to YouTube, there are plenty of resources available for watching a livestream of the Lunar eclipse, even if you can't see it in the sky. One good source is the official channel for timeanddate.com. The feed will go live at 2.00 pm for those waiting to watch from India.
This lunar eclipse is not visible for most parts of India. However, the greatest eclipse or the point at which the axis of the Moon's shadow passes closest to the center of the Earth, will take place at 9.44 am UT which is 3.14 pm, Indian Standard Time. Some parts of India might seen the lunar eclipse at Moonrise, according to NASA's official page which keeps a track of all lunar eclipses. You can get the details here.
There are three kinds of lunar eclipses. In a total lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun and completely blocks the sunlight from reaching the satellite. In the partial eclipse, the Moon comes in the Earth's outer penumbra or shadow, before sweeping through the dark umbral shadow. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth's shadown. The Earth covers the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, which is known as the penumbra.
The Lunar Eclipse will be visible in:Asia, Australia, Pacific and the Americas. It will not be visible in India though. This is a penumbral eclipse.