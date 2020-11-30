Lunar Eclipse 2020 LIVE Updates: The last Lunar Eclipse of 2020 takes place today

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live: Here's how you can livestream today's penumbral lunar eclipse. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today Live Updates: Today we will witness the fourth and the final lunar eclipse of 2020. However, people in India will not be able to view today’s penumbral lunar eclipse as it is below the horizon and will take place in the day time. The lunar eclipse will start at 1:02 PM IST and end at 5:23 PM IST according to timeanddate.com.

This lunar eclipse will be visible in many parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic. Similar to the last three eclipses this one will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse. To recall, the first lunar eclipse of 2020 took place on January 10, followed by the second one on June 5 and then the third one on July 5.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 1:02 PM IST and will end at 5:23 PM IST. It will its peak at 3:14 PM IST. The livestream of the penumbral lunar eclipse will be available on YouTube channels, including Sloohand and the Virtual Telescope website. To view the moon you will not need any special equipment to witness the phenomenon.