scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 30, 2020
Top news
Live now

Lunar Eclipse 2020 LIVE Updates: The last Lunar Eclipse of 2020 takes place today

Lunar Eclipse November 2020 Timings Today in India Live Updates: This is the last lunar eclipse for 2020, and it will not be visible for people in India. It will take place from 1:02 PM IST to 5:23 PM IST.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2020 9:37:10 am
lunar eclipse, lunar eclipse live, chandra grahan, chandra grahan 2020, lunar eclipse live stream, lunar eclipse live stream online, chandra grahan 2020 live stream, lunar eclipse November 2020 live stream, partial lunar eclipse 2020 date, lunar eclipse 2020 in india, lunar eclipse 2020 time in india, lunar eclipse 2020 india, lunar eclipse 2020 india date, lunar eclipse 2020 date in india, chandra grahan 2020 india, chandra grahan 2020 dateLunar Eclipse 2020 Live: Here's how you can livestream today's penumbral lunar eclipse. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today Live Updates: Today we will witness the fourth and the final lunar eclipse of 2020. However, people in India will not be able to view today’s penumbral lunar eclipse as it is below the horizon and will take place in the day time. The lunar eclipse will start at 1:02 PM IST and end at 5:23 PM IST according to timeanddate.com.

This lunar eclipse will be visible in many parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic. Similar to the last three eclipses this one will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse. To recall, the first lunar eclipse of 2020 took place on January 10, followed by the second one on June 5 and then the third one on July 5.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 1:02 PM IST and will end at 5:23 PM IST. It will its peak at 3:14 PM IST. The livestream of the penumbral lunar eclipse will be available on YouTube channels, including Sloohand and the Virtual Telescope website. To view the moon you will not need any special equipment to witness the phenomenon.

Live Blog

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live | Chandra Grahan November 2020 Today India Live Updates: Date, Timings, Live Streaming Online

09:37 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Lunar eclipse 2020: Is viewing it safe?

Yes. Completely. Unlike a solar eclipse which can cause eye damage if you look at it directly, a lunar eclipse is totally safe to view. You don't need any fancy equipment for this and if the lunar eclipse is visible in your part of the world, you will be able to see it with the naked eye. However, if you have a telescope then that will always make watching the eclipse a better experience. 

09:30 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to watch via YouTube

Thanks to YouTube, there are plenty of resources available for watching a livestream of the Lunar eclipse, even if you can't see it in the sky. One good source is the official channel for timeanddate.com. The feed will go live at 2.00 pm for those waiting to watch from India. 

09:19 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Lunar eclipse 2020: Timings

This lunar eclipse is not visible for most parts of India. However, the greatest eclipse or the point at which the axis of the Moon's shadow passes closest to the center of the Earth, will take place at 9.44 am UT which is 3.14 pm, Indian Standard Time. Some parts of India might seen the lunar eclipse at Moonrise, according to NASA's official page which keeps a track of all lunar eclipses. You can get the details here.

09:14 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Lunar eclipse 2020: What to keep in mind

There are three kinds of lunar eclipses. In a total lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun and completely blocks the sunlight from reaching the satellite. In the partial eclipse, the Moon comes in the Earth's outer penumbra or shadow, before sweeping through the dark umbral shadow. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth's shadown. The Earth covers the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, which is known as the penumbra. 

09:10 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Lunar eclipse 2020: Where all will it be visible?

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible in:Asia, Australia, Pacific and the Americas. It will not be visible in India though. This is a penumbral eclipse. 

The November lunar eclipse is also popularly known as the Beaver Moon eclipse in many parts of the world, as this is the start of the beaver trapping season. It is also called the Frosty Moon or Oak Moon in some countries.

This being the last lunar eclipse of the year, you will have to wait until May 26, 2021, for the next lunar eclipse, which will be a total lunar eclipse.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd