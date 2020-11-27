Lunar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know about the last lunar eclipse of the year

There are no total or partial moons this year (Express photo)

The final lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on November 30. This is the fourth penumbral lunar eclipse of the year. The first three lunar eclipses occurred on January 10, June 5 and July 4. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from 1:04 PM and will peak at 3:13 PM before ending at 5:22 PM. Compared to the previous lunar eclipse, this one will have a longer duration.

Unfortunately, India won’t be able to witness the celestial event like the last time, at least a majority of the country will not see the event. This is because the lunar eclipse will be below the horizon. However, the eclipse will be visible in the more Eastern parts of India, with states like Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh getting some visibility. The visibility chances will be higher in the latter half. Also, many parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic will bear witness to the penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 according to Timeanddate.com.

The penumbral eclipse takes place when the Moon moves through Earth’s penumbra. Because of the way Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned, some of Sun’s light falls on Moon through the penumbra. This leads to the darkening of the Moon where it is closest to Earth’s full shadow.

This year, there have been no partial or total eclipses. After the November 30 celestial event, there will be only one eclipse left in the year. The solar eclipse is expected to occur on December 14.

