Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today LIVE Updates: India timings, how to watch

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Updates: In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm on January 10, 2020, while it will continue till 2:42 am on January 11. (Representational image: Pixabay) Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Updates: In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm on January 10, 2020, while it will continue till 2:42 am on January 11. (Representational image: Pixabay)

Lunar Eclipse January 2020 Today Timings Live Updates: The first lunar eclipse of 2020 will fall on January 10, which is today. The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will last for about four hours and five minutes and will be visible from India as well. In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm on January 10, 2020, while it will continue till 2:42 am on January 11. The maximum eclipse will occur at 12:42 am on January 11.

Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: When, where and how to watch penumbral Lunar Eclipse live stream

Apart from India, it can also be seen from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic region, North America and the eastern part of South America. Those interested in watching the celestial event should note that the lunar eclipse can be seen with naked eyes as no special equipment is needed. For those unaware, a lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon are aligned in a line and the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon.