Friday, January 10, 2020
Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today LIVE Updates: India timings, how to watch

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) January 2020 Today Timings in India Live Updates: The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will last for about four hours and five minutes and will be visible from India as well. On January 10, 2020, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm, while it will continue till 2:42 am on January 11.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2020 1:55:49 pm
Apart from India, it can also be seen from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic region, North America and the eastern part of South America. Those interested in watching the celestial event should note that the lunar eclipse can be seen with naked eyes as no special equipment is needed. For those unaware, a lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon are aligned in a line and the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon.

    13:53 (IST)10 Jan 2020
    Lunar Eclipse 2020: Where will it be visible from India, timings

    The Lunar Eclipse on January 10 2020 will be visible from all parts of India. It will begin at 10:37 pm on January 10 in India and last for a total of four hours and five minutes.  The event will end at 2:42 am on January 11. The maximum eclipse will occur at 12:42 am on January 11.

