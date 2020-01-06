Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date, Timings: First lunar eclipse of the year on January 10

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date: The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in India as well on January 10, 2020. (Image source: AP) Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date: The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in India as well on January 10, 2020. (Image source: AP)

Lunar Eclipse January 2020 Date, Timings in India: The first lunar eclipse of 2020 will be visible on January 4, and this one can also be viewed from India. According to NASA’s lunar eclipse chart, the total event will be visible for around four hours. This is also called “Wolf Moon Eclipse.” India just witnessed the last solar eclipse of 2019 on December 26. Here are all details on the lunar eclipse that we know so far.

Lunar eclipse 2020: Is this a total lunar eclipse?

This is a penumbral lunar eclipse, and no the Moon does not turn totally dark or go red in such eclipses. In total, four such penumbral lunar eclipses are expected to take place in 2020 with the first one on January 10, 2020.

In simple terms, a lunar eclipse takes place on a full moon when the Earth’s satellite passes through the planet’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon is located in the Earth’s umbra or dark shadow, , and this in turn makes the Moon appears red in colour. Nor is this a partial eclipse, where a small part of the Moon is inside the Earth’s umbra.

In a penumbral eclipse, the Moon is in the penumbra (outer shadow, the grey zone) of Earth, which only casts a small shadow on the edges of the satellite. The Moon does not cross into the umbra, which is the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

It looks like 2020 will have four penumbral eclipses. There are no total or partial lunar eclipse this year, according to NASA’s data. In 2019, there was a total lunar eclipse and a partial lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipse 2020: Timings, visibility in India

The lunar eclipse is visible in India and rest of Asia, along with Europe and parts of Africa as well. The eclipse will also be visible in Australia. According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse will start at 10.30 pm, with the maximum eclipse at around 00.40 am and it will end around 2.40 am in the morning on January 11. A lunar eclipse poses no harm to the eyes and can be viewed without any special equipment.

