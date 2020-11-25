Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date, Timings in India: When, how to watch the last one of the year

**EDS: RPT (ADDS BYLINE)** Kolkata: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse as seen, during the fifth phase of nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata, Friday, June 5, 2020. A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are imperfectly aligned and Earth forms a faint shadow over the Moon. (PTI File Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI06-06-2020_000029B)

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date and Time: The last lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on November 30, Monday. This year, the lunar eclipse will coincide with Kartik Purnima. Like the previous one, this will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse as the Earth will come between the Moon and Sun and the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of Earth’s shadow.

In India, the celestial event will start at 1:04 PM and end at 5:22 PM. The lunar eclipse will be at its peak at 3:13 PM. Like the previous lunar eclipse, this one will also be not visible in India as it will be below the horizon. The duration of the upcoming lunar eclipse is longer than the previous one which was visible for two hours and 45 minutes.

Many parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic will witness the final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 as per Timeanddate.com. The visibility will also depend on the weather conditions. If it is overcast and foggy, skygazers may not be able to witness the event at all.

In the year 2020, we have witnessed three lunar eclipses that occurred on January 10, June 5 and July 4. All of them have been penumbral lunar eclipses. There were no total or partial lunar eclipses this year.

A total of six eclipses were scheduled to take place this year. After November 30, only one celestial eclipse will remain. The solar eclipse is expected to happen two weeks later on December 14.

