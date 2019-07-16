Lunar Eclipse 2019 live stream: Where to watch live stream for eclipse in India

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 Live Streaming Online: A partial lunar eclipse will take place today on July 16, 2019, which will be visible across South America, Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe. As per NASA, the lunar eclipse will also be visible in India.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun casting a shadow on its satellite. A lunar eclipse takes place at the full moon only and in a total lunar eclipse the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned.

During a partial lunar eclipse, the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon but only covers a part of it. The moon does not have a blood red effect in partial eclipse, unlike what is witnessed during a total lunar eclipse. According to NASA, at least two partial lunar eclipses happen each year like the one happening today.

When and where to watch Lunar Eclipse of 2019

The partial lunar eclipse will be available in Australia, Africa, South America, Asia and most of Europe. In India, the penumbral eclipse will begin at 12:13 am (July 17) whereas the partial eclipse will begin at 1:31 am (July 17). The maximum eclipse will occur at 3 am in India and the partial eclipse will end at 4:29 am. Since the moon will be below the horizon in India, the ending penumbral eclipse will not be visible here.

The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours and 34 minutes, whereas the duration of the partial eclipse is 2 hours and 58 minutes.

How to watch livestream of Lunar Eclipse July 2019

The website timeanddate.com will be live-streaming the partial lunar eclipse on its website today at midnight. The website has partnered with Perth Observatory and Royal Observatory Greenwich to livestream the event.

You can log on to timeanddate.com/live to watch the livestream or go to the official YouTube channel of the website. There is also an option to set a reminder for the live broadcast so that you do not miss the lunar eclipse. We have also embedded the livestream video above so you can also watch it right here.