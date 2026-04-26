‘Lost world’ Doggerland beneath North Sea once hosted thriving Ice Age forests

Researchers believe these early forests would have created a rich and stable environment capable of supporting diverse ecosystems. (Image for representation: Unplash)

A vast, now-submerged landmass beneath the North Sea — known as Doggerland — may once have been a thriving forest ecosystem during the Ice Age, according to new research led by the University of Warwick. Long before rising sea levels swallowed it, this “lost world” appears to have supported dense woodlands, wildlife, and possibly early human communities.

The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, challenge earlier assumptions that forests emerged in the region much later. Instead, researchers discovered that temperate trees such as oak, elm, and hazel were already growing there more than 16,000 years ago.

Ancient DNA uncovers hidden forests

To reconstruct Doggerland’s past, scientists analysed sedimentary ancient DNA from marine cores, extracted from the seabed. This way, they were able to map out the environmental history stretching back several millennia.