Look up: March 2026 brings a total lunar eclipse, equinox and more

Sky watchers have plenty to look forward to this month. March 2026 has in store for sky watchers a variety of interesting lunar phases, a rare total lunar eclipse, and the seasonal change that occurs during the equinox. Whether you like to step outside to catch a quick look at the Moon or set up a telescope for a late-night viewing session, this March has plenty to offer.
Total lunar eclipse: March 3 at 6.39 am EST
New Moon: March 19 at 8.26 am EST
March equinox: March 20 at 9.45 am EST
While some events are visible with the naked eye, others are more about understanding Earth’s position in space than watching a spectacle in the sky.
Just hours after reaching its full phase, the Moon will pass completely through Earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse. During this time, the Moon will slowly darken and take on a reddish shade, often called a blood Moon.
The eclipse will be best seen across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific region and North America. The total phase, when the Moon appears red, will last for about one hour. The event begins around 6.39 am EST.
The New Moon on March 19 will not be visible because the Moon aligns with the Sun. However, the nights around this date will provide the darkest skies of the month. Without the Moon’s glare, it will be easier to observe faint galaxies, nebulae, and distant star clusters.
The March equinox will take place at 9.45 am EST on March 20. It will be felt around the world. At this time, the Sun will be directly over the equator. This will ensure almost an equal balance between day and night around the world.
It is the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.