Look up: March 2026 brings a total lunar eclipse, equinox and more

Whether you like to step outside to catch a quick look at the Moon or set up a telescope for a late-night viewing session, this March has plenty to offer. (Image: NASA)

Sky watchers have plenty to look forward to this month. March 2026 has in store for sky watchers a variety of interesting lunar phases, a rare total lunar eclipse, and the seasonal change that occurs during the equinox. Whether you like to step outside to catch a quick look at the Moon or set up a telescope for a late-night viewing session, this March has plenty to offer.

March 2026 has in store for sky watchers a variety of interesting events:

Total lunar eclipse: March 3 at 6.39 am EST

New Moon: March 19 at 8.26 am EST

March equinox: March 20 at 9.45 am EST

While some events are visible with the naked eye, others are more about understanding Earth’s position in space than watching a spectacle in the sky.