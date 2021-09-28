scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Little fluffy clouds may help save Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

Researchers use a turbine to spray microscopic particles to thicken existing clouds and reduce sunlight on the world's largest coral reef ecosystem.

By: Reuters | Sydney |
September 28, 2021 3:16:01 pm
australia sprayPlume from sprayer jets on a vessel is seen during the second field trial at Broadhurst Reef on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia in March 2021. (Brendan Kelaher/Southern Cross University /Handout via REUTERS)

To slow the speed at which high temperatures and warm waters bleach the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, Australian scientists are spraying droplets of ocean water into the sky to form clouds to protect the environmental treasure.

Researchers working on the so-called Cloud Brightening project said they use a turbine to spray microscopic sea particles to thicken existing clouds and reduce sunlight on the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem located off Australia’s northeast coast.

Also read |Explained: What causes coral bleaching at the Great Barrier Reef?

The water droplets evaporate leaving only tiny salt crystals which float up into the atmosphere allowing water vapour to condense around them, forming clouds, said Daniel Harrison, a senior lecturer at Southern Cross University, who runs the project. “If we do it over an extended period of time for a few weeks to a couple of months when the corals are experiencing a marine heatwave we can actually start to lower the water temperature over the Reef,” said Harrison.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Dr Daniel Harrison Dr Daniel Harrison, senior lecturer at National Marine Science Centre at Southern Cross University and cloud brightening project leader, is seen during the second field trial at Broadhurst Reef on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia in March 2021. (Daniel Harrison/Southern Cross University/Handout via REUTERS)

The project had its second trial in March, the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer when the Reef off Australia’s northeast is at its hottest, gathering valuable data on the atmosphere when corals are at most risk of bleaching.

A combination of light and warm water causes coral bleaching. By cutting light over the reef by 6% in summer, “bleaching stress” would be cut by 50% to 60% on the undersea ecosystem, Harrison said.

Read more |Bleaching on Great Barrier Reef more widespread than ever

But the benefits of cloud brightening would lessen over time unless other measures slowed the march of climate change. “If we do have really strong action on climate change then the modelling shows that the cloud brightening is enough to stop the reef declining and to actually see it through this period while we reduce our carbon emissions,” he said.

seawater sprayer A close up view of seawater sprayer jets during the second field trial at Broadhurst Reef on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia in March 2021. (Alejandro Tagliafico/Southern Cross University/Handout via REUTERS)

One of Australia’s best-known natural attractions, the Reef came close to being listed as an endangered World Heritage Site by the United Nations, although it avoided the designation following lobbying by Australia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement