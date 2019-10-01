Life on Mars could be found in next two years, says NASA chief scientist

The US space agency NASA is close to finding life on Mars however people on Earth may not be ready to for the “revolutionary” discovery, at least that’s what the chief scientist of the space agency feels.

According to Dr. Jim Green, two Mars-bound rovers from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) which are scheduled to be launched next year and are expected to land on the red planet on March 2021, may find evidence of life within months of reaching the neighbouring planet.

ESA’s ExoMars mission, which will be carrying the Rosalind Franklin rover, is going to search for possible extra-terrestrial life on the red planet. The rover is going to drill into Mars’s core for fetching samples from the soil.

“It will start a whole new line of thinking. I don’t think we’re prepared for the results,” The Telegraph reported quoting Green. “I’ve been worried about that because I think we’re close to finding it and making some announcements,”

NASA’s own Mars 2020 mission is going to conduct its own search by drilling into the Martian rocks before it sends the samples back on Earth. The space agency has added the bit carousel into the Mars 2020 rover, which contains all of the tools the coring drill uses to sample the Martian surface. Not only that, but the Mars Helicopter has also been attached to the Mars 2020 rover.

Green added that discovery of extra-terrestrial life on the red planet will provide space scientists some new set of questions to explore, according to the report.

“What happens next is a whole new set of scientific questions. Is that life like us? How are we related?” Green said. “Can life move from planet-to-planet or do we have a spark and just the right environment and that spark generates life – like us or do not like us – based on the chemical environment that it is in?”

In recent years, research studies have shown that those planets which were earlier thought to be uninhabited might have had conditions suitable for life. One of the recent studies on Venus said that the planet was able to maintain stable temperatures ranging from a minimum of about 20 degrees Celsius to a maximum of about 50 degrees Celsius till approximately three billion years ago.

On Mars, scientists also discovered signs of groundwater and mysterious magnetic pulses with the help of NASA’s InSight mission.

Due to the findings of these recent researches, Green feels that civilisations may exist on other planets as well.

“There is no reason to think that there isn’t civilisations elsewhere, because we are finding exoplanets [planets outside the solar system] all over the place,” the report said quoting him.

Green’s comments came barely less than 24 hours before SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled a prototype design of its next-generation Starship spacecraft which is aimed at carrying crew and cargo to Mars or other destinations in space or around Earth.