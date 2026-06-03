Life at 7,333 feet: High-altitude cave discovery rewrites prehistoric human history

A remarkable archaeological discovery high in the Spanish Pyrenees is reshaping scientists’ understanding of how prehistoric humans lived and used mountain landscapes thousands of years ago.

Researchers have uncovered evidence of a long-term human settlement inside a cave known as Cova 338, located 2,235 metres (7,333 feet) above sea level in the Núria Valley of northeastern Spain. The site is now considered the highest-altitude prehistoric dwelling of its kind discovered in the region.

For decades, archaeologists believed that areas above 2,000 metres were mainly used as temporary routes for travel or seasonal activities. However, findings from Cova 338 suggest that prehistoric communities repeatedly occupied the cave over roughly 5,000 years, from the 5th to the 1st millennium BC.