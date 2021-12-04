scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Don’t miss the last Solar Eclipse of 2021 today: Where to watch, live streaming, timings, visibility in India

Weather permitting, a view of the total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica, will be streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel and on nasa.gov/live.

By: Science Desk | Kochi |
December 4, 2021 8:12:10 am
Total_Solar_EclipseA solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. (Wikimedia Commons)

The only total solar eclipse of 2021 will take place today and if you can travel to Antarctica, you may be able to witness the celestial event. Sky gazers in the southern tip of South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand can see partial phases of the eclipse. The December 4 eclipse will not be visible from India.

Here is a timetable of the December 4 eclipse, according to space.com (All times local)

Location Partial eclipse begins Maximum eclipse Partial eclipse ends % of sun covered
Emperor Point, Antarctica 3:42 am 4:35 am 5:28 am 100%
Palmer Station, Antarctica 3:34 am 4:23 am 5:12 am 94%
Cabo Kempe, Argentina below the horizon 4:42 am 4:59 am 25%
Cape Town, South Africa 7:42 am 8:19 am 8:58 am 12%

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. Though the Sun is approximately 400 times larger than the moon, it is also 400 times further away. As such, the Sun and moon look similar in disk size and the latter covers the Sun causing the eclipse.

Also read |Last solar eclipse of 2021 on December 4: How to capture the celestial event

This total solar eclipse comes two weeks after the partial lunar eclipse of November 19.

Live Stream

Weather permitting, a view of the total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica, will be streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel and on nasa.gov/live.

The live stream starts at 1:30 am EST. (12:00 pm IST)
Totality begins at 2:44 am EST. (01:14 pm IST)
The stream ends at 3:37 am EST. (02:07 pm IST)

Eye safety during a total solar eclipse
*Do not look directly at the sun – even if the sun is partly covered.
*Wear special eclipse glasses at all times
*Use alternate indirect methods to see the sun such as pinhole box and projection method
*You can view the eclipse via a telescope with a solar filter or solar telescopes.

