scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Get ready for cell-cultured seafood

BlueNalu focuses on fish species that are typically imported, difficult to farm-raise, are overfished or typically contain higher levels of environmental contaminants.

By: Reuters | London |
September 13, 2021 6:31:54 pm
cell fishAn undated handout picture shows a battered BlueNalu cell-cultured fish. (BlueNalu/Handout via REUTERS)

Europe’s largest frozen food group Nomad Foods has teamed-up with U.S. company BlueNalu to develop seafood products grown from cells in a laboratory rather than harvested from the oceans.

Nomad Foods told Reuters on Monday it aimed to commercialise cell-cultured seafood to help meet rising demand and to support efforts to safeguard the long-term sustainability of the planet’s fish stocks.

Also read |Singapore becomes first country to approve sale of lab-grown meat

Europe is the largest importer of seafood in the world, with its citizens consuming more than three times as much as they produce, according to the European Union’s Blue Economy Report.

“The importance of sustainability has never been more apparent, and the role of technology in delivering these needs is accelerating,” said Nomad Foods Chief Executive Stéfan Descheemaeker.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Plant-based and lab-grown meat: an Indian opportunity

The process developed by San Diego, California-based BlueNalu sees living fish cells, isolated from the muscle, fat and connective tissue of a fish, fed the nutrition and care they need to multiply. They are then shaped into portions of seafood using practices commonly utilised in the food industry. There is no genetic modification.

BlueNalu is developing a variety of seafood products directly from fish cells. It focuses on fish species that are typically imported, difficult to farm-raise, are overfished or non-sustainable or typically contain higher levels of environmental contaminants.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement