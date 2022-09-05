scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Research transforming our knowledge of dementia wins science prize

The Körber European Science Prize has been awarded to cell biologist Anthony Hyman. Hyman discovered a new state of biological matter that may hold the keys to some of the biggest questions in biology.

Anthony Hyman, winner of the 2022 Körber European Science Prize, is pictured hereAnthony Hyman, winner of the 2022 Körber European Science Prize, which is worth €1 million. (Image credit: Friedrun Reinhold / DW)

You and I might not look twice at nematodes, but for Anthony Hyman, winner of this year’s Körber European Science Prize, the obscure worms hold the answers to understanding how our cells work.

“No one really cares about C. Elegans, but our research on them ended up impacting almost all biomedical research,” Hyman told DW.

The prize, worth €1 million ($1 million), will be awarded to Hyman on September 2.

Also Read |Digging Deep: What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Hyman won the prize for his discovery that proteins can accumulate inside the cell as tiny drops in very high concentrations, changing cell activity. The findings were first presented in a 2009 paper in the journal Science.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Normally, proteins are like liquids flowing inside the cell, but during studies on single-cell embryos of C. Elegans, a roundworm often used to study human diseases, Hyman found that proteins can very quickly cluster together in condensates resembling tiny drops.

During the process, called “phase separation,” each drop is a frantic hive of chemical reactions. But once those reactions end — often in a matter of seconds — the drop disappears.

“Phase separation is like a flash mob — someone turns on the music and the proteins all come together. Turn the music off and they go away again,” he said.

Advertisement

A new way to understand degenerative diseases

It’s a difficult and abstract concept to grasp. If phase separation is like a flash mob, what is the music driving the reaction, and who are the dancers?

Hyman explained that the discovery of phase separation applies to almost all aspects of biomolecular events. For one, the research is helping scientists to better understand degenerative diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer’s disease.

Experts have known for decades that ALS and Alzheimer’s are caused by the buildup of protein aggregates in cells. Hyman said pathologists find “protein aggregates”, or stable arrays of non-moving proteins, in the brains of people who have died from these diseases.

Advertisement

In patients with Alzheimer’s, for example, condensates of proteins called Tau proteins gather in neurons and become aggregates.

By losing their dynamic properties, they become toxic, causing neurons to die in the brain. Over time, this leads to symptoms like dementia.

In this example, the dancers that Hyman alluded to would be the Tau proteins. They are gathering into aggregates in the cell, but something has gone wrong, causing them to get stuck in that formation. Hyman’s discovery tells us how that might happen.

What the music is in this situation is a little less clear. What causes Tau proteins to aggregate in the first place? What causes neurodegenerative diseases? The hope is that Hyman’s discovery will help us to eventually know more about the causes of diseases like Alzheimer’s — and how to treat them.

Blue-sky science

The impact of Hyman’s discovery goes far beyond neurodegenerative disease research. It’s now understood that phase separation is a fundamental property of how all cells function.

Advertisement

Hyman explained that the goal of biological sciences is to cure diseases, but to get to that point you need to fund ‘blue sky’ science.

He explained that funding obscure research is like planting little acorns — you never know which one will grow into a big oak.

Advertisement

“The only way we can make better healthcare decisions and develop new treatments is by understanding what the exact problems are in disease. If a mechanic doesn’t know how a car works, it’s almost impossible to fix it. Scientists have a harder job — we’re trying to understand a system that we didn’t design or build ourselves,” he said.

Hyman’s research helps us to understand the basis of how cells work — not just the nuts and bolts, but also the physics of how they operate.

Advertisement

“Every cell in your body has about 5 billion proteins in it — almost the number of people on Earth. This is an incredibly complicated system that evolved over 3 billion years. The implications are that we can go out and eat a huge bowl of spaghetti and later cope with the sugar increase. Complex molecular arrangements in cells make that happen, and that’s what I plan to use the prize money to find out,” Hyman said.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:11:45 am
Next Story

Two toll plazas close, Mann says operators increase fee arbitrarily

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital by road
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital by road

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

House of the Dragon: A taste of the old GoT madness
Episode 3 Review

House of the Dragon: A taste of the old GoT madness

Before last-over heartbreak, Kohli warms Indian hearts
India vs Pakistan

Before last-over heartbreak, Kohli warms Indian hearts

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'
Teachers' Day 2022

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement