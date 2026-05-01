Knee osteoarthritis relief: Why aerobic exercise works best, study shows

The scientific literature on joint disorders keeps demonstrating that leading an active life is essential to successfully treating this health problem.
Walking, cycling, and swimming are among the most effective forms of exercise for patients with knee osteoarthritis, as per a recent study reported in The BMJ. According to the results of this study, such exercises produce maximum benefits in terms of improving the ability to walk, physical functioning, and reducing pain.
The authors found that although other forms of exercise are beneficial, they should be used in addition to aerobic exercise as opposed to replacing it as the primary form of treatment.
Knee osteoarthritis is caused by the degeneration of the cartilage between bone joints, resulting in pain, inflammation, and joint stiffness. As people age, their risk for developing osteoarthritis increases, and knee joints are particularly vulnerable.
According to research, approximately 30 per cent of adults aged 45 years or older have been diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis on X-rays, where about half of them suffer from moderate symptoms. Although exercise is a popular treatment method, treatment recommendations rarely indicate which forms of exercise are effective.
In order to clarify this issue, researchers reviewed 217 randomised trials published between 1990 and 2024, where 15,684 individuals participated. The study compared different forms of exercise, including aerobic, resistance, flexibility, mind-body, neuromotor, and combined exercise interventions.
The reliability of the results was analysed through the use of GRADE, which is an established approach to evaluating scientific evidence. The research focused on outcomes such as pain, mobility, gait, and quality of life at short (four weeks), mid (12 weeks), and long (24 weeks) time intervals.
Among the majority of measures, the use of aerobic exercise was associated with the highest effectiveness. Moderate-certainty evidence indicated the efficacy of the treatment in relieving pain during short and mid-term therapy and enhancing physical function in all time intervals.
Moreover, aerobic exercise improved gait and quality of life in the short and mid-term. Other exercises also proved their usefulness. Mind-body exercises were efficient in enhancing short-term functions, while neuromotor training was found helpful in improving walking patterns. Strengthening exercises positively impacted physical function.
Exercise, regardless of the type, was not associated with increased risks compared to control groups. This indicates that exercise can be considered an effective and safe method for treating knee osteoarthritis.
However, researchers pointed out some limitations of the study, including variations in the quality of studies and the absence of evidence in long-term follow-up in some aspects.
Despite these gaps, the findings offer one of the most detailed comparisons of exercise therapies for knee osteoarthritis to date. The researchers recommend aerobic exercise “as a first-line intervention for knee osteoarthritis management, particularly when the aim is to improve functional capacity and reduce pain.”
They added that for people who cannot perform aerobic exercise, “alternative forms of structured physical activity may still be beneficial.”