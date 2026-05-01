Knee osteoarthritis relief: Why aerobic exercise works best, study shows

Knee osteoarthritis is caused by the degeneration of the cartilage between bone joints, resulting in pain, inflammation, and joint stiffness. (Image: Magnific)

The scientific literature on joint disorders keeps demonstrating that leading an active life is essential to successfully treating this health problem.

Walking, cycling, and swimming are among the most effective forms of exercise for patients with knee osteoarthritis, as per a recent study reported in The BMJ. According to the results of this study, such exercises produce maximum benefits in terms of improving the ability to walk, physical functioning, and reducing pain.

The authors found that although other forms of exercise are beneficial, they should be used in addition to aerobic exercise as opposed to replacing it as the primary form of treatment.