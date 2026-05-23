Kick, pass, concussion? Scientists probe hidden risks of football headers

A new study has raised fresh concerns about the impact of heading the ball in football, even among amateur players. Scientists found that players who frequently headed the ball during matches showed temporary increases in blood biomarkers associated with neural damage, suggesting that repetitive impacts may place stress on the brain.

The research, published in JAMA Neurology on May 19 in collaboration with the Royal Dutch Football Association, examined more than 300 amateur footballers across 11 men’s matches. The researchers, comprising neuroscientists Marloes Hoppen, Marsh Königs, Jort Vijverberg, and colleagues at Amsterdam UMC, took blood samples from the footballers both before and after playing to assess biomarkers associated with damage to neurons. These same biomarkers, such as p-tau217 and S100B, are utilised in hospitals to diagnose brain injuries and neurodegenerative disorders.

In order to learn more about the impact of heading on the athletes, the study authors also evaluated video recordings of the football matches. Using the video material, scientists could accurately determine how many times an athlete headed the ball and how strongly. It was found that the players who headed the ball showed elevated biomarker concentrations compared to those who did not head the ball at all.

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Additionally, doctors from Amsterdam UMC learned that the frequency and intensity of heading were very important. Players who headed the ball more often showed larger increases in biomarker levels, while the greatest changes were seen after high-intensity headers, particularly when the ball travelled long distances through the air before impact.

According to Marsh Königs, the study offers some of the clearest evidence yet linking real-life football heading to measurable biological changes in the brain. The researchers noted that although the biomarker levels returned to normal within 24 to 48 hours, that does not necessarily mean there is no lasting damage.

Vijverberg compared the findings to “dust clouds” created by injury. Even after the dust settles, he explained, the underlying damage may still remain. Scientists say it is still unclear whether repeated short-term impacts from heading directly contribute to conditions such as dementia later in life, but the findings strengthen concerns around long-term brain health.

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The study arrives at a time when football organisations around the world are increasingly reviewing heading rules, especially for younger players. In the Netherlands, the Royal Dutch Football Association has already introduced stricter recommendations aimed at limiting heading practice among youth teams and promoting safer techniques.

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Researchers now plan to continue studying the long-term effects of repetitive heading, including its impact on women’s football and whether repeated exposure over many years could contribute to neurodegenerative diseases. While the study does not prove permanent brain injury, it adds to growing evidence that even amateur football may carry hidden neurological risks.