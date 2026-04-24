Just 10 minutes of play can deepen your bond with your dog: Study

If you are looking to build a stronger connection with your dog, the answer may be simple – play more and not just train more. A new study published in the Royal Society Open Science has found that interactive play can be a great way to improve your bond with your dog.
Researchers observed dog owners over four weeks and found that short daily play sessions noticeably strengthened the bond between owners and their pets. Just around 10 minutes of play each day was enough to bring about a meaningful difference.
The study found that the quality of interaction matters as much as how often owners engage with their dogs. Interactive play, especially activities involving back-and-forth engagement like tug-of-war or chasing, was shown to be more effective in strengthening the dog–owner bond than dull or repetitive routines.
Co-author and sensory biologist at Linköping University, Sweden, Lina Roth, noted that many dogs change homes mid-life, especially rescue animals. This means owners often miss the early “socialisation window” critical for bonding. She adds that play can help build strong relationships even with adult dogs.
As part of the study, dog owners completed detailed questionnaires about their relationship with their pets, including daily interactions and emotional reliance. They were later split into three groups: one had increased playtime, another focused on reward-based training, and a control group maintained routine behaviour, allowing the team to compare how different interactions influenced bonding outcomes.
Interestingly, structured training sessions did not have the same effect on emotional closeness. While they helped dogs pick up new skills, they did little to bring owners and their pets closer in the way that play did.
The study also found that play can help two strangers, a dog and its new owner, form a genuine bond fairly quickly. This shows that connection between dogs and owners does not have to start in early life. It can grow naturally over time through regular, shared activities.
The findings also show that even unfamiliar dogs and new owners can form strong bonds through play over time. Researchers say the key lies in genuine two-way engagement, where both dog and owner actively respond to each other. Even small, regular moments of play can meaningfully strengthen the relationship.
(This article has been curated by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express.)