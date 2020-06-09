Jupiter, Saturn, Moon to form a triangle in the sky: How to watch tonight

Jupiter, Saturn, Moon to form a triangle. (Representational image: Pixabay/Sergeitokmakov) Jupiter, Saturn, Moon to form a triangle. (Representational image: Pixabay/Sergeitokmakov)

The month of June already saw a lunar eclipse and has a solar eclipse lined up ahead. However, the treat for stargazers and skywatchers is not just limited to these two celestial events. Tonight, you can catch a rare rendezvous of the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn.

As per a report by CGTN, the three bodies will be lined up to form a triangle in the southeastern sky. If the sky happens to be clear, you can spot the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn triangle even without a telescope.

The Jupiter will be bright enough to spot easily and while the Saturn is not so bright, it will be fairly visible. The Moon will obviously be the most bright one among the three. If you have a telescope, you can even spot the halo of Saturn and some details of Jupiter’s surface.

Dr Ian Musgrave told the publication that while Jupiter and Venus get close to each other in the sky every year, Jupiter and Saturn only do this once in 20 years.

Back in April this year, we saw a similar wide triangle formed by Saturn, Jupiter, and the Moon. We also saw Super Pink Moon and got to see the Mercury, Venus, and Mars as well.

In the coming days, we will be able to witness the annular solar eclipse where the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre leaving the outer rim visible, thus creating a ring of fire. The June 21 event will start at 9:15 am and will be visible until 3:04 pm. The maximum eclipse will occur at 12:10 pm with the full eclipse phase staying between 10:17 am to 2:02 pm.

