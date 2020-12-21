Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction Live Updates: What to expect from rare celestial event

Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction live updates: Get ready with your binoculars or visit the nearest place which has a telescope if you can as Jupiter and Saturn appear as one bright star in the night sky. It will be visible to the naked eye as well. However, to get a better look at the celestial event, we advise visual aid.
The two planets will come close to the extent that they will be separated by just one-tenth of a degree. This is the closest these two planets have been recorded since 1623 which was only after more than a decade telescope was invented. After almost four centuries, they will come this close to each other.
After the sunset, skygazers just need to find an obstructed view of the sky and then look towards the southwest direction. Observers should ensure that the place they choose does not have too much light around which may hinder the experience. Also, if the skies are not clear in your area due to cloud cover or pollution, you can watch the live stream on NASA’s website or its Facebook and YouTube channels.
Today is also the winter solstice this year. This is when the Sun appears the lowest in the Northern Hemisphere sky and is at its farthest southern point over Earth – directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. It is the shortest day in the Northern Hemisphere.
"We are going to witness an even today which took place in 1623a and is going to take place again in 2080. If we are lucky and able to witness it, it is a very rare phenomenon. It is a good thing that we got together to witness this. It will take over Jupiter but it will appear today as if it is touching it... From the last three or four months, it has been at the east and slowly gaining on Jupiter. The distance between Saturn and Jupiter will be less than the two edges of the moon," an astronomer in Mumbai said.