Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction Live Updates: What to expect from rare celestial event

A graphic representation of how the two planets will appear to be one heavenly body.

Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction live updates: Get ready with your binoculars or visit the nearest place which has a telescope if you can as Jupiter and Saturn appear as one bright star in the night sky. It will be visible to the naked eye as well. However, to get a better look at the celestial event, we advise visual aid.

The two planets will come close to the extent that they will be separated by just one-tenth of a degree. This is the closest these two planets have been recorded since 1623 which was only after more than a decade telescope was invented. After almost four centuries, they will come this close to each other.

After the sunset, skygazers just need to find an obstructed view of the sky and then look towards the southwest direction. Observers should ensure that the place they choose does not have too much light around which may hinder the experience. Also, if the skies are not clear in your area due to cloud cover or pollution, you can watch the live stream on NASA’s website or its Facebook and YouTube channels.