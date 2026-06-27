June Strawberry Moon 2026: What is it, when to watch it in India

June’s full moon, popularly known as the Strawberry Moon, is set to light up the night sky. Despite its name, the moon does not appear pink or red. Instead, the name comes from the strawberry harvesting season observed by Native American tribes.

The main attraction of June’s Strawberry Moon is how low it appears in the sky when viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. It rises in the southeastern sky, close to the horizon, and appears to climb slowly. Unlike a winter full moon that rises high overhead, the Strawberry Moon follows a low path across the southern sky, lingering close to the horizon throughout the night.

The name ‘Strawberry Moon’ comes from Native American Algonquian tribes, who associated June’s full moon with the brief season when wild strawberries ripen and are ready to be harvested, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

While the Strawberry Moon does not actually appear larger than usual, it can seem bigger when it is close to the horizon because of the Moon illusion. This is essentially an optical illusion that makes the Moon look larger against buildings, trees, and other objects.

At the same time, its light passes through more of Earth’s atmosphere, scattering shorter blue wavelengths and giving the Moon a warm golden or orange glow. This year’s Strawberry Moon is also the first full moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, adding to its seasonal significance.

Best time to watch it in India

The June Strawberry Moon will reach peak illumination at 7:57 pm. EDT (11:57 pm GMT) on June 29. At that moment, the Moon will be directly opposite the Sun in Earth’s sky, making its Earth-facing side appear fully illuminated.

This year’s June full moon will also follow the lowest path across the sky of any full moon, as it occurs close to the Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice. As a result, it will appear unusually low above the horizon, creating a striking sight for skywatchers.

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While the Strawberry Moon reaches peak illumination at 5:27 am IST on June 30, skywatchers will likely get the best views shortly after moonrise on the evening of June 29. The Moon may appear larger and more golden due to the moon illusion and related atmospheric effects, making it an ideal time for viewing and photography.

For those planning to click pictures, it is recommended to shoot right after moonrise. The best pictures are usually clicked within the first hour after the moon rises to capture the warm golden hues. In order to get the best view, find a dark location, look toward the southeastern horizon, check the weather forecast, carry binoculars, give eyes time to adjust. Also, there is no telescope needed, the Strawberry Moon is bright enough to be witnessed without special equipment.

(This article is been curated by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express )