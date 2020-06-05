scorecardresearch
Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today LIVE Updates: Strawberry Lunar Eclipse to take place tonight

Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020 Today in India Live Updates: Today is the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020, here's everything that you need to know about it.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 7:00:53 am
Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live: This penumbral lunar eclipse is being called 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today India Live Updates: Today we will get to see the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020, which will start at 11:15 PM IST and will end at 2:34 AM IST on June 6. The total length of this penumbral lunar eclipse according to Time and Date will be about three hours and 18 minutes. The eclipse will be at its peak at 12:54 AM IST on June 6.

This is a penumbral eclipse, during which the Moon will pass through Earth’s penumbra. According to Time and Date, 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra during this eclipse. This will cause the Moon to appear extremely faint and will make people mistake it for a full Moon instead. The eclipse will be at its peak at 12:54 AM IST on June 6, at this time it will be the most visible to people who are trying to observe the phenomenon.

This penumbral lunar eclipse is being called ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’, because of the fact that the full moon of June is known as the Strawberry Moon.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Important facts about this Year Lunar Eclipse

This lunar eclipse will be visible to people living in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. And if you are unable to view the lunar eclipse due to some reason, you can watch a livestream of it at https://www.virtualtelescope.eu/webtv/, where the webcast will be hosted by astronomer Gianluca Masi, who will keep on providing viewers with interesting facts about the astronomical phenomenon.

According to a report by Sky and Telescope, due to the Moon becoming faint, it will be very difficult for the public to check out until it slides at least halfway into Earth's penumbra.

After the Strawberry Lunar Eclipse ends, there remain two more penumbral lunar eclipses that will take place during 2020. These will take place between July 4 to July 5 and between November 29 to November 30. There is also supposed to be a solar eclipse that will take place just after the Strawberry Lunar Eclipse on June 21.

