scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Meet Jellyfishbot, the robot that likes to eat sea trash

The remote-controlled electric powered boat weaves around the harbour sucking the trash into a net that it trails behind its twin hulls.

By: Reuters | France |
July 8, 2021 3:34:20 pm
The Jellyfish, a little catamaran operated by remote control, which is capable to clean water by collecting rubbish on the water's surface is seen at work in the port of Cassis, southern France.The Jellyfish, a little catamaran operated by remote control, which is capable to clean water by collecting rubbish on the water's surface is seen at work in the port of Cassis, southern France, July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)

Tourists visiting the picturesque port at Cassis, southern France, often see an unedifying sight: plastic bags, discarded drinks bottles, and even used surgical masks, floating in the water among the boats in the marina. But the port has found a solution, in the shape of a bright yellow remote-controlled electric powered boat that weaves around the harbour sucking the trash into a net that it trails behind its twin hulls. The boat, called Jellyfishbot, is about the size of a suitcase and so can get into the corners and narrow spaces where rubbish tends to accumulate but which are difficult for cleaners with nets to reach.
“It can go everywhere,” said Nicolas Carlesi, who has a PhD in undersea robotics and whose company, IADYS, created the boat. It is not the only device of its kind. San Diego non-profit Clear Blue Sea is developing a proto-type trash-collecting robot called “FRED”. A marine technology firm based in the Netherlands, RanMarine, has developed a robot called the “Waste Shark” which has been deployed to clean up garbage in Rotterdam harbour.
The Jellyfish sea-cleaning remote-controled catamaran is seen at work in the port of Cassis The Jellyfish seen at work in the port of Cassis, southern France, July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)

“Jellyfishbot” is in operation in around 15 French ports, and has been exported to countries including Singapore, Japan and Norway, according to Carlesi’s company. The firm has just launched an autonomous version. A keen sailor and diver, Carlesi said he came up with the idea after noticing, whenever he spent leisure time on the water, how much rubbish bobbed in the water in ports. “I thought: ‘Why not try to make this difficult and sometimes thankless task of picking up trash easier?’ So we made this robot,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement