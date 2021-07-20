Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launch Live Updates: Astronauts head to launchpad

(From left) Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Mary Wallace Funk. (Twitter/@blueorigin)

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launch Live Updates: Jeff Bezos and three fellow passengers are all set to make a journey into space from West Texas.

Bezos personally invited two of his fellow passengers — his brother Mark Bezos, female aviation pioneer Wally Funk. Joining them will be Oliver Daemen, a last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.

New Shepard’s rocket-and-capsule will be launched vertically into the suborbital space. They then separate and the rocket returns to the launchpad, while the capsule falls back to earth with parachutes assisting it make the landing in the West Texas desert.