Japan’s H3 rocket returns to flight with successful launch after earlier setback

Japan’s space program has scored an important victory after the successful launch of its H3 rocket, marking the vehicle’s return to flight following a mission failure last year.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched the H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Centre on June 12, successfully delivering six satellites into their planned orbits. The mission represents a significant milestone for Japan’s flagship launch vehicle, which is designed to become the country’s primary rocket for government, scientific, and commercial missions.

The launch was particularly important because it came after the H3’s previous mission in December 2025 ended in failure. During that flight, the rocket was unable to deploy the Michibiki 5 navigation satellite after a damaged payload adapter caused problems that affected the second stage and prevented proper engine ignition.