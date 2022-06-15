NASA to release first colour images from James Webb Space Telescope on July 12

NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will release the James Webb Space Telescope’s first full-colour images and spectroscopic data in a televised broadcast from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. The broadcast will begin at 10.30 AM EDT on July 12 (8 PM IST).

How to view the first images from the James Webb Telescope

The images will be released one by one and will demonstrate the most powerful space telescope ever deployed at its full power and ready to begin its many science missions. The images will simultaneously be made available on social media and NASA’s website at nasa.gov/webbfirstimages.

Tuesday, July 12

8 PM IST: Live coverage of the image release will be broadcast on NASA TV, the NASA app, the agency’s website and through NASA’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Daily Motion.

9.30 PM IST: After the live broadcast, NASA and partnering agencies will hold a joint media briefing at the same menu. The briefing will be live-streamed on NASA TV, the NASA app, and NASA’s website.

James Webb Space Telescope preparation

The space telescope has been going through a six-month period of preparation ahead of its scientific work. During this preparation, its instruments were calibrated to their environment and its mirrors were aligned. But towards the end of May, a tiny meteoroid struck it and knocked one of its gold-plated mirrors out of alignment.

It left a small but noticeable effect on the telescope’s data, according to NASA. But the agency added that the James Webb Space Telescope was still “performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements.”

There was also a delicate readjustment of the impacted mirror segment to help cancel out any distortion that may have been caused by the impact. NASA says that this event should have no effect on the schedule to release the first images from the telescope.