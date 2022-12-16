scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Webb telescope’s PEARLS image captures ‘galactic diamonds’

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an image that contains galaxies so distant that they haven't yet been imaged by Hubble or any other telescope.

James Webb Space Telescope imageThis Webb telescope image reveals a universe full of galaxies in unprecedented detail and exquisite depth. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, A. Pagan (STScI) & R. Jansen (ASU))

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured what the space agency says is one of the first medium-deep wide-field images of the universe. The new image is from the Prime Extragalactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science (PEARLS) GTO program.

Medium-deep refers to the faintest objects that can be seen in the image, which are about one billion times fainter than what can be observed with the naked eye. The image consists of eight different colours of near-infrared light captured by Webb telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera instrument). It is also augmented with three colours of ultraviolet and visible light captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

“For over two decades, I’ve worked with a large international team of scientists to prepare our Webb science program. Webb’s images are truly phenomenal, really beyond my wildest dreams. They allow me to measure the number density of galaxies shining to very faint infrared limits and the total amount of light they produce,” said Rogier Windhorst, PEARLS principal investigator, in a press statement. Rogers is a professor at Arizona State University (ASU).

Also read |Scientists inch closer to robots that can build almost anything, including other robots

According to NASA, the image reveals a universe full of galaxies far away from Earth in unprecedented detail and exquisite depth. Many of these galaxies were previously unseen by Hubble and many of the largest ground-based telescopes. The research team behind the new study published in the Astronomical Journal will be combined these NIRCam observations with spectra data taken by Webb’s Near-Infrared Imager and the Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS).

According to the researchers, Webb’s performance has exceeded all their expectations, especially at the shortest near-infrared wavelengths. This has also allowed for unplanned discoveries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...

The image depicts an expanse of the sky that measures about two per cent of the area covered by a full moon. It depicts a portion of the full PEARLS field, which is about four times larger. The image contains thousands of galaxies over a large range in distance and time, some of them being imaged for the first time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 01:51:38 pm
Next Story

‘Ensure EWS-category kids get admission’: Delhi High Court to private schools, Delhi government

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close