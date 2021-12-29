scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

James Webb Space Telescope swings past Moon, deploys sunshield pallet

This unfolding of the pallets marks the beginning of Webb’s major structural deployments.

By: Science Desk | Kochi |
December 29, 2021 12:26:49 pm
five-layer sunshadeThe James Webb Space Telescope has a 5-layer, tennis court-sized sunshield (NASA)

The James Webb Space Telescope launched on December 25 has now passed the altitude of the Moon and is cruising on to its destination – the second Lagrange point (L2). JWST will be positioned about a million miles from Earth and will orbit the Sun.

On December 28, at approximately 1:21 pm EST (11:51 pm IST), the James Webb Space Telescope began the first step in the sunshield deployment phase. The process was completed at approximately 7:27 pm EST (5:57 am IST on December 29).

Also read |‘Webb telescope will certainly search for Earth-like planets’: Project scientist

“While the actual motion to lower the forward pallet from its stowed to its deployed position took only 20 minutes, and the lowering of the aft pallet took only 18 minutes, the overall process took several hours for each because of the dozens of additional steps required,” NASA said in a release.

The additional steps included monitoring structural temperatures, turning on heaters to warm the key components, configuring electronics and software. This unfolding of the pallets marks the beginning of Webb’s major structural deployments. Such deployments will continue till January 2.

Today, the two-metre Deployable Tower Assembly (DTA) will be deployed. NASA said that this movement/distance provides the needed separation between the spacecraft and telescope to allow for better thermal isolation and to allow room for the sunshield membranes to unfold.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Explained: Differences between Webb and Hubble telescopes

On January 1, the five-layered sunshield made of a material called Kapton will begin unfolding. The sunshield helps the telescope to cool down to a temperature below -223°C.

“The five layers are needed to block and redirect enough heat to get the telescope down to required temperatures…The fifth layer is mostly for margin against imperfections, micrometeoroids, holes, etc,” said James Cooper, James Webb Space Telescope Sunshield Manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland in a release.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement