James Webb Space Telescope Launch Live: Fueling of the Ariane 5 rocket completed

James Webb Space Telescope Launch Live: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is scheduled to be launched at 5:50 pm IST on December 25. Webb, NASA’s largest space science telescope ever constructed, will be the successor of the Hubble Space Telescope, that has been in service for more than three decades now.
Carrying four main scientific instruments, Near-Infrared Camera, Near-Infrared Spectrograph, Mid-Infrared Instrument, and Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph, Webb will “hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies, as well as to look inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today,” according to NASA.
JWST has the ability to look in the infrared spectrum, which will allow it to peer through much deeper into the universe, and see through obstructions such as gas clouds.
NASA says Webb is not Hubble’s replacement but its successor, whose science goals were motivated by the results from Hubble. Webb will primarily study the universe in the infrared, while Hubble looks at it mainly at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths. Webb’s mirror is much larger than Hubble’s; it can, therefore, look farther back into time than Hubble. Also, Hubble is in a much closer orbit around Earth than Webb will be.
Arianespace tweeted that the fueling process for the Ariane 5 rocket is now complete. The process began at around 1:30 pm IST and was completed at 4:30 pm.
'Webb will be observing some of these extremely hot systems and those with very non-circular orbits and provide new insights into: What does it mean to be extreme? What is happening in that atmosphere? Do they have weather patterns and clouds? And we can relate that back to our own solar system,' says Dr. Knicole Colón, James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Project Scientist for Exoplanet Science.
'With every telescope, we are launching and every study we’re doing — at least my intention — is to get closer to searching for planets and studying planets that are potentially like Earth – maybe the same size or the same temperature.
And Webb will certainly look at some of these Earth-like planets. But it is really hard to look for signs of life. I don’t expect it will actually find signs of life because it is going to require a lot of data. Even if we could find some evidence, it’ll be a long time before we confirm.'
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Anisa Jamil, Electrical Power Systems Engineer – NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, explains how NASA’s largest telescope is powered.
The mission carries a battery and a six-metre solar array. The battery used is Lithium-ion and a little bigger than our car batteries.
About 30 minutes after launch, the solar array is deployed. The array is made up of five panels that are folded up and stowed in the launch vehicle. They are the first things to be deployed and this process is one of the most critical steps. The telescope will go off of the battery power and start generating its own power using the panels – sunlight to electricity.
