ISS crew steps up spacewalk preparations, tests AI and virtual reality tools

The Expedition 75 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) continued preparations Thursday for a spacewalk scheduled for August 18, while also conducting experiments involving virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Nasa astronauts Anil Menon and Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency are scheduled to venture outside the station next Tuesday to replace a failed high-speed space-to-ground antenna. The spacewalk is expected to last about six-and-a-half hours.

Astronauts prepare for antenna replacement

Menon and Adenot will begin the spacewalk after switching their spacesuits to battery power at 8.35 am EDT (6.05 pm IST). The astronauts will exit through the Quest airlock and travel to the Z1 truss segment above the Unity module, where the antenna is installed.