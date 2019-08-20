ISRO’s NewSpace India wants to procure five PSLV rockets from private sector

Indian space agency ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) to manufacture five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) as the first lot of its target to realise 12 PSLV rockets per year from the domestic private sector, reported IANS.

According to NewSpace India, the Indian industry consortium will be responsible for the end-to-end realisation of the solid and liquid fuel-powered stages/engines of PSLV rockets. A pre-EoI conference is scheduled at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on August 26 while the interested parties have to submit their EoI queries on or before August 21.

Earlier, it was reported that a PSLV costs about Rs 200 crore and hence five PSLVs are expected to involve a business of about Rs 1,000 crore. These launch vehicles are used by ISRO to carry satellites to Low Earth Orbit. A PSLV also has the capability to carry multiple satellites to space and put them into different orbits. As of now, PSLVs have launched 297 international customer satellites from 33 countries in addition to launching several national satellites.

After successful and satisfactory completion of the first lot of five PSLVs, NewSpace India will enhance the scope for realisation of 12 PSLVs per annum under a separate contract. As per the report, the private industry will use the existing approved supply chain of ISRO for the purpose.

Additionally, the Indian industry partners will be permitted to utilise the capital-intensive facilities already realised within ISRO centres under Government Owned Company Operated (GOCO) model for this purpose.

New Space India Limited was set up by the Union Government as a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of Department of Space (DOS) on March 6, 2019, to commercially exploit the research and development work of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Centres and constituent units of DOS.