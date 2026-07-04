Isro’s Chandrayaan-3 reveals link to Earth’s first lunar meteorite

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has delivered another major scientific breakthrough, with researchers finding that the soil at its landing site is closely linked to the first lunar meteorite ever discovered on Earth. The new analysis not only strengthens scientists’ understanding of the Moon’s geological history but also suggests that the region explored by Chandrayaan-3 contains material from multiple layers of the lunar crust.

The findings, published by researchers at Isro in ‘Nature’, study samples and measurements collected by Chandrayaan-3, provide fresh insights into how impacts have continuously reshaped the Moon over billions of years.

Shiv Shakti point similarities

Scientists compared the composition of soil and rocks analysed by Chandrayaan-3’s instruments at Shiv Shakti Point, near the Moon’s south polar region, with laboratory studies of the Calcalong Creek meteorite, widely recognised as the first confirmed lunar meteorite discovered on Earth.