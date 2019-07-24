ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 heads to the Moon: NASA to China, here are the reactions

The Chandrayaan-2 mission was successful in lift off on July 22 as India looks to become the fourth nation in the world to successfully land a rover on the moon. The Chandrayaan-2 mission lifted off from the Sriharikota launch range on the GSVL MK-III, which is the country’s most powerful rocket.

Chandrayaan-2 will be the first spacecraft to land near the South Pole of the moon and the landing will be attempted on September 7, 2019. The spacecraft will perform 15 complex manoeuvres before the descent. One of main objectives of this mission is to look for water and at least three of 14 instruments on board will look for additional evidence and signs of water.

With the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, congratulations have been pouring in for India’s space agency ISRO. Here’s a look at top reactions from NASA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China.

NASA, European Space Agency reaction

The US space agency NASA congratulated ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan-2 via Twitter. “Congrats to ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan 2, a mission to study the Moon. We’re proud to support your mission comms using our Deep Space Network and look forward to what you learn about the lunar South pole where we will send astronauts on our Artemis mission in a few years,” tweeted the official NASA account.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is also carrying an instrument from NASA, which is preparing for the Artemis missions to the moon. NASA’s Orion crew capsule is expected to head out back to the moon by 2020. Artemis missions plan to put the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, as the NASA looks towards sending astronauts to Mars next.

The European Space Agency also congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted about the success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission calling it a ‘special moment,’ in India’s history, which illustrated “the prowess” of India’s scientists. “Every Indian is immensely proud today,” he wrote in his tweet. Check out his tweet below.

China congratulates ISRO

China also congratulated India on the successful launch of lunar probe Chandrayaan-2. After the US and Russia, China is the only other nation which has landed on the Moon. China’s Chang’e 4 was the first to land on the far side of the Moon, on January 3, 2019. If India’s Chandrayaan-2 lands successfully on the surface of the Moon, then India will be the fourth nation in the world to successfully achieve this feat.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said exploration of outer space, including the Moon, is the common cause of all human beings and they should contribute to the welfare of all people.

“So, congratulations. We have noted the relevant reports and we welcome the successful launch of this probe by India,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a media briefing. “We would like to work with India for outer space exploration to deliver more benefits to mankind.”

“China is committed to the peaceful use of outer space and we actively engaged in international communication and cooperation on the issue,” she added.