ISRO’s manned mission to Moon will happen, but not right now: K Sivan

ISRO chief K Sivan talked about Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan-3. (File Photo: PTI) ISRO chief K Sivan talked about Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan-3. (File Photo: PTI)

ISRO Chief K Sivan today said that the Indian space agency has short-listed four astronauts for India’s manned mission to space Gaganyaan. He also said that the work on the Chandrayaan-3 has started and it is going at full speed, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to the press, ISRO Chief K Sivan said that the four selected astronauts will go to Russia for training by this month-end. He also said that in 1984, Rakesh Sharma flew in a Russian module, but this time the Indian astronauts will fly in an Indian module from India.

The Gaganyaan is ISRO’s manned space mission which it aims to launch by December 21. On the question of whether ISRO looks at the manned mission to the Moon, ISRO chief said, “Definitely someday but not immediately,” ANI reported.

ISRO working simultaneously on Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan

After India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 failed to perform a soft landing at the Moon, ISRO announced its plan to attempt another soft landing on the lunar surface with Chandryaan-3. Earlier this month, Sivan had also confirmed that Chandrayaan-3 project is ongoing, however, it might be pushed further to 2021.

ISRO Chief K Sivan on being asked ‘does ISRO look at manned mission to the Moon?’: Definitely someday but not immediately. pic.twitter.com/hhNbMIfshL — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

ISRO is currently simultaneously on the Chandrayaan-3 to perform a soft-landing on the lunar surface as well as on the Gaganyaan, its manned mission to space.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd