Vikram-S rocket launch Live Updates: India’s first private rocket launch at 11.30 am

Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Vikram-S is a single stage fuel rocket meant to test most systems and processes in Skyroot Aerospace’s project ahead of the launch of Vikram-1 scheduled for next year.

By: Tech Desk
Mumbai | Updated: November 18, 2022 10:12:17 am
Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian Space-Tech startup, is set to launch its first rocket into space later today at 11:30 am. The Vikram-S rocket, the first of the Vikram-series is scheduled to launch from the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) launchpad in Sriharikota. This is the first private rocket launch taking place in India.

Vikram-S is a single stage fuel rocket meant to test most systems and processes in Skyroot Aerospace’s project ahead of the launch of Vikram-1 scheduled for next year. The launch today is also a sub-orbital one, meaning the vehicle will reach outer space, it will not remain in orbit around the earth, with the flight time being less than five minutes. You can check the live stream of launch below.

10:11 (IST)18 Nov 2022
Why the mission is named 'Prarambh'

Today’s Vikram-S mission is titled ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning), being the first launch of the Vikram-series of rockets. The mission will also carry payloads built by N Space Tech India, Space Kids and BazoomQ. The first two are Indian space companies while BazoomQ Space Research Lab is from Armenia.

The launch comes two days after the successful launch of NASA's Artemis-I mission, which in its third attempt, finally managed to send the rocket to space. This is India's private rocket launch. The launch on Friday will be sub-orbital, with the vehicle travelling slower than orbital velocity. While the vehicle will reach outer space, it will not remain in orbit around the Earth. The flight will take less than five minutes.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:44:31 am
