Vikram-S rocket launch Live Updates: India’s first private rocket launch at 11.30 am

The Vikram-S is set to test the mission's fundamental aspects ahead of the Vikram-I mission scheduled for next year. (Image Source: Skyroot)

Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian Space-Tech startup, is set to launch its first rocket into space later today at 11:30 am. The Vikram-S rocket, the first of the Vikram-series is scheduled to launch from the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) launchpad in Sriharikota. This is the first private rocket launch taking place in India.

Vikram-S is a single stage fuel rocket meant to test most systems and processes in Skyroot Aerospace’s project ahead of the launch of Vikram-1 scheduled for next year. The launch today is also a sub-orbital one, meaning the vehicle will reach outer space, it will not remain in orbit around the earth, with the flight time being less than five minutes. You can check the live stream of launch below.

