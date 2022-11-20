scorecardresearch
ISRO to launch PSLV-54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

ISRO said the launch is scheduled at 11.56 am on Saturday from Sriharikota spaceport.

ISRO, ISRO PSLV, Oceansat-3ISRO's PSLV-54/ EOS-06 mission will launch on November 26. (Image credit: ISRO handout / PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

The launch is scheduled at 11.56 am on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: “EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, ‘Anand’ from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast – four numbers from Spaceflight USA).

