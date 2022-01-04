ISRO targets Gaganyaan launch before Independence day, Chandrayaan 3 by mid-2023

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s space agency, is targeting the launch of first of the two planned uncrewed flights under the Gaganyaan mission before Independence Day this year and the third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 by “middle of the next year”, said the chairperson Dr K Sivan on Monday.

“If you look at the immediate task at hand this year, we have many missions to execute. Some of these are launch of EOS-4 and EOS-6 on board PSLV. Launch of EOS-02 on board maiden flight of SSLV. Many test flights for Crew Escape System of Gaganyaan and Launch of the first unmanned mission of Gaganyaan. In addition, we also have Chandrayaan-03, Aditya Ll, XpoSat, IRNSS and technology demonstration missions with advanced indigenously developed technologies on-board,” Sivan said in the letter encouraging the scientists at the organisation, posted on the agency’s website.

There is a directive to launch the first unmanned mission before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence (August 15, 2022) and all the stake-holders are putting their best effort to meet the schedule. I am sure that we will be able to meet this target, Sivan said in the letter.

The chairperson also gave updates on the most anticipated missions. “Chandrayaan-3 design changes incorporating and testing has seen huge progress. The mission could be launched by middle of next year,” he said.

The launch of the three earth observation satellites – EOS-02, EOS-04, and EOS-06 have been delayed for several months now. All big-ticket scientific missions, including India’s first solar mission Aditya-L1, which were to take place in 2021 were pushed when the launch schedule was revised after the second wave of the pandemic.

“All indicators point towards the next imminent wave. All of us have to prepared and protect ourselves both at the personnel level as well as at the institutional level to safeguard the ongoing programmes and activities,” he said in his message.