Friday, Feb 10, 2023
ISRO’s SLV-D2 mission completed, three satellites placed in orbit

With this, ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07 and two co-passenger satellites — Janus-1 and AzaadiSat2 — developed by start-ups will be placed in a 450-km circular orbit around the Earth.

ISRO launches SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota. (ANI)
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota and successfully placed the earth observation satellite EOS-07 and two co-passenger satellites — Janus-1 and AzaadiSat2 —  in a 450-km circular orbit around the Earth.

In ISRO’s first launch of 2023,  the 34-metre tall rocket lifted off at the end of a six and a half hour countdown at about 9:18 am. The launch comes months after the partial failure of the maiden flight of this LV due to an orbit anomaly and deviation in the flight path of the rocket.

Explained |The mini vehicle’s second flight, with promise on board

The objective of ISRO’s mission, which lasted all of 15 minutes, is to place these three satellites in an orbit around the Earth. EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite which has been designed, developed and realised by ISRO.

While, Janus-1 is a 10.2 kg satellite, the 8.7 kg AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai.

The new vehicle was developed to further  ISRO’s efforts towards capturing he emerging small and micro satellite commercial market. The rocket can be assembled by a small team in only a few days, compared to the six months and around 600 people it takes for ISRO’s workhorse PSLV.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:26 IST
Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
