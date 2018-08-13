ISRO to launch TV channel on centenary celebrations of founder Vikram Sarabhai

ISRO Logo (Image: AP) ISRO Logo (Image: AP)

As a part of renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai’s centenary celebrations, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch a television channel. The year-long celebrations are scheduled to start in August 2019 to honour the visionary scientist and the organisation’s founder.

The TV channel will be targetted at multi-lingual viewers and dedicated to showcasing space applications, developments and science issues. The entire event of celebrations is indicated at an initial outlay of Rs 50 crore.

Sarabhai who was born on August 12, 1919 is known as the architect of the Indian space programme, and was the first ISRO chief and renowned cosmic ray scientist.

“We have planned a year-long centenary of the visionary architect of the space programme and our first Chairman, Dr. Sarabhai, during 2019-20. A series of activities will be organised nationally and internationally to commemorate the great international scientist,” ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan told The Hindu.

Former Chairman of ISRO K Kasturirangan had unveiled a new bust of Sarabhai at the remodelled atrium of ISRO headquarters, Antariksh Bhavan, earlier.

Dr. Sivan added that 100 lectures by science luminaries would be held across the country and in association with the International Astronautical Federation, the global space networking body. Space clubs, knowledge centres and talk shows are also among the plans.

