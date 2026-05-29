Isro scientists detect possible subsurface ice near Moon’s south pole using Chandrayaan-2

Scientists working with Isro and the Physical Research Laboratory have discovered new evidence suggesting the presence of subsurface water ice in permanently shadowed regions near the Moon’s south pole using data from Chandrayaan-2.

The findings, published in the journal npj Space Exploration on May 6, are based on observations from Chandrayaan-2’s Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR), a microwave imaging instrument capable of studying the lunar surface and subsurface using L-band and S-band radar frequencies.

The research led by Rishitosh K Sinha focused on rare “doubly shadowed craters” located inside permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) of the Moon. These areas never receive direct sunlight and remain extremely cold, with temperatures dropping to around 25 Kelvin, making them ideal locations for preserving water ice over geological timescales.