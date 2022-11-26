scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite and co-passenger satellites lifts off Sriharikota

The entire separation of satellites is expected to take place in two hours after lift-off.

isro, isro pslv, isro pslv c54,PSLV-C54 carries an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) or Oceansat as its primary payload. (File)

A polar satellite launch vehicle carrying earth observation and eight co-passenger satellites lifted off from this spaceport on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

The mission is said to be the last one undertaken by ISRO this year.

PSLV-C54 carries an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) or Oceansat as its primary payload and eight co passenger satellites are expected to be placed into sun synchronous orbits in over a two-hour time frame.

The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 12:58:13 pm
