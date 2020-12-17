scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Top news

ISRO’s PSLV-C50 rocket successfully places communication satellite into orbit

The communication satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2020 4:43:53 pm
The satellite has a life span of seven years, ISRO said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Thursday announced that its PSLV-C50 rocket has successfully placed communication satellite CMS-01 into orbit.

“Satellite is functioning very well and will be placed in a specified slot in another 4 days. Teams worked very well and safely under COVID-19 pandemic situation,” ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan announced.

The communication satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

According to ISRO, the satellite has a life span of seven years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Tech launches today: Oppo A15s, Infinix Smart HD 2021, TCL TV, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement