ISRO’s PSLV-C50 rocket successfully places communication satellite into orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Thursday announced that its PSLV-C50 rocket has successfully placed communication satellite CMS-01 into orbit.
“Satellite is functioning very well and will be placed in a specified slot in another 4 days. Teams worked very well and safely under COVID-19 pandemic situation,” ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan announced.
#PSLVC50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota#ISRO #CMS01 pic.twitter.com/9uCQIHIapo
— ISRO (@isro) December 17, 2020
The communication satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.
According to ISRO, the satellite has a life span of seven years.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.