ISRO PSLV-C43 launch highlights: All 31 satellites successfully launched, says ISRO

ISRO PSLV-C43 mission timings, launch payload, orbit projection highlights: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched the PSLV-C43 with a payload of 31 satellites. This launch took place from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Marking the 45th mission that uses the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) rocket, ISRO has launched its latest Earth-mapping satellite, HysIS, as part of the mission.

The HysIS satellite adds a mass of 360kg to the payload, and has been launched besides 30 other satellites from six nations. Out of these, 23 are from the United States. These smaller satellites have added a weight of 281.4kg to the payload, and adds to ISRO’s list of 239 foreign satellites that have already been launched. While ISRO is only using the lightest version of the PSLV rocket, the core-alone PSLV, it is expected to be modified for future missions as the Indian space agency plans manned missions.